Ruscists shelled Kharkiv region: man killed, company and houses damaged

Over the past day, December 30, four settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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There is a victim

As noted, a 68-year-old man was killed as a result of shelling in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district.

See more: Russia has turned once peaceful Kupiansk into ruins, - 116th SMB. PHOTOS

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 KABs;

1 UAV of the Geran-2 type;

1 FPV drone.

Damage to infrastructure

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed as a result of the enemy attack:

In the Kupiansk district, a private house and farm buildings (in the village of Hrushivka) and private houses (in the village of Vasylivka) were damaged.

A civilian enterprise (in the town of Zlatopil) was damaged in the Lozova district.

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