Trump called Kellogg an "idiot" for supporting Zelenskyy, - NYT
US President Donald Trump called his special representative Keith Kellogg an "idiot."
This is mentioned in an article in The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
In February 2025, Kellogg called Zelenskyy "a courageous leader of a nation at war" on social media platform X.
When Mr. Kellogg visited the Oval Office shortly thereafter, he had a disagreement with the US president.
The publication recounts the dialogue between Kelley and Trump.
"So, you call Zelenskyy brave and courageous?" Trump asked sharply.
"Sir, that's right. It's an existential struggle on Ukrainian soil for the survival of his nation. When was the last time an American president faced something like this? It was Abraham Lincoln," Kellogg replied.
Later, recounting this episode to other advisors, Trump muttered, "He's an idiot."
"Unbeatable" Russia
The publication notes that Trump considered Russia to be strong and Ukraine to be weak.
During one of their meetings at the White House, Kellogg told Trump: "Sir, this is nonsense. The Russians are not invincible."
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