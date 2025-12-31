General Staff: 58 combat engagements recorded on frontline since start of day

Since the start of Wednesday, December 31, 58 combat engagements have been recorded on the frontline. The invaders continue to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET says.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

From Russian territory, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on areas around the settlements of Huta-Studenetska and Bleshnia in Chernihiv region; and Ulanove, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Rohizne, Bobylivka, Budky, Nova Huta, Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Prohres, and Utskove in Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 28 strikes.

Read more: Since start of day, 112 combat engagements recorded, most in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk and toward Obukhivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Novoplatonivka and Bohuslavka.

Combat in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near Novoselivka and toward Stavky. The Defense Forces have already stopped one attempt to advance; fighting continues at four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, invaders attacked ten times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar and toward Sofiivka and Ivanopillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers made 18 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and toward Nove Shakhove and Rodynske. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near Zlahoda and Rybne and toward Andriivka-Klevtsove and Pryvillia; two engagements are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,207,910 people (+1,000 per day), 11,481 tanks, 35,642 artillery systems, 23,845 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke and Bilohiria; eight engagements are still ongoing. Verkhna Tersa was hit by an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, no engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions since the start of the day, but struck the settlement of Mykhailivka with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

No significant changes were recorded in other directions.

Read more: Syzran Oil Refinery in Samara region of Russian Federation and number of important facilities of Russian occupiers were hit, - General Staff