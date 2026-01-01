RVC commander Denis Kapustin alive as DIU operation foils Russian assassination plot. VIDEO

Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) commander Denis Kapustin is alive, and the half a million dollars received for his elimination will strengthen DIU special units.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence.

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Budanov's reaction

"Welcome back!" Kyrylo Budanov congratulated RVC commander Kapustin and the DIU team that outwitted Russia’s special services.

Operation details

"The killing of Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps unit that fights against Moscow as part of the DIU’s Tymur Special Unit, was commissioned by the special services of the aggressor state of Russia, which allocated half a million dollars to carry out the crime," the statement says.

It also notes that as a result of a complex special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, which lasted more than a month, the life of RDK commander Denis Kapustin, whom Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers a personal enemy, was saved, and a circle of individuals involved in ordering the crime within the Russian special services and its perpetrators was identified.

This was reported by the commander of the Tymur Special Unit during a briefing to DIU chief Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

"Our side also received the relevant amount of funds allocated by Russian special services to carry out this crime. As of now, the RVC commander is in Ukraine and is preparing to continue performing assigned tasks," Tymur reported.

Kyrylo Budanov congratulated RVC commander Denis Kapustin, who also joined the briefing via video link.

"First of all, Denis, congratulations on your return to life. That is always pleasant. I am glad that the funds received for commissioning your liquidation went to support our struggle. I wish all of us, and you personally, success," the DIU chief said.

Read more: Russia plans to recruit more than 400,000 soldiers next year, Budanov says

What did Kapustin say?

RVC commander Kapustin, callsign White Rex, reported that he is ready to continue carrying out combat and special tasks at the head of the unit.

"My temporary absence did not affect the quality and success of combat missions. I am ready to move to the area of operations and continue commanding the RDK unit," the RVC commander said.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked Tymur and the team of military intelligence officers for the successful and excellent execution of the special operation.

Watch more: At least four ruscists eliminated in occupied Melitopol, - DIU of Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that RVC commander Denis Nikitin (Kapustin) had been killed in battle for Ukraine.