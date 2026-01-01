Ukraine launches new stage of defense procurement reform: what changes take effect on January 1

A new stage of defense supply reform began in Ukraine on January 1.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

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Single Defense Procurement Agency

From now on, all procurement for the army, weapons, clothing, gear, food and fuels, and lubricants, will be handled by the Ministry of Defence’s single Defense Procurement Agency.

According to Shmyhal, this means creating a single point of accountability for the supply domain and implementing a comprehensive procurement strategy.

The Ministry of Defence will continue to retain its policy-making and oversight functions.

The DPA Supervisory Board will continue its work, and new members will be appointed through a competitive selection process during January.

Read more: Ukrainian-made weapons dominate at the front: 76% of procurement is from domestic manufacturers — Shmyhal

Digitalization and strategic course

Shmyhal also said the key achievement is the DOT-Chain system.

"It has made it possible to digitize about 70% of document flow in the supply of weapons and rear services goods. Other important results include early needs planning and contracting, establishing direct interaction with the military, and organizing systematic work with the market," he said.

The minister recalled that the defense procurement reform has been underway since 2023 and has already proven effective.

In 2026, the Defense Procurement Agency will maintain its strategic course on digitalization, scaling DOT-Chain, and strengthening the role of the military in decision-making through fast, targeted feedback tools.

Read more: From 2026, Armed Forces of Ukraine will buy drone components using general fund money