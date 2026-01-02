Russia to assist Belarus in equipping "Polonez" complex with nuclear warhead

Russia and Belarus have begun joint development work that will enable the Belarusian "Polonez" operational and tactical missile system to be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Gennady Lepeshko, chairman of the National Security Committee of the Belarusian House of Representatives, in comments to pro-Russian propagandists.

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Details

He noted that the "Polonez" missile system could be equipped with a nuclear warhead, which Russian specialists are currently working on.

According to him, during the joint "Zapad" exercises, the parties allegedly already worked out algorithms for the use of nuclear weapons. This involves the improvement of aviation and missile systems, which are considered potential carriers of nuclear warheads.

Belarus added that the possibility of using nuclear weapons directly from "Polonez" is being discussed.

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More about "Polonez"

According to the publication Militarnyi, the "Polonez" missile system is a Belarusian adaptation of the Chinese GATSS multifunctional missile system mounted on an MZKT-7930 chassis.

"Polonez" was first demonstrated in 2015, and in 2016, the "Polonez" complex was adopted by the Belarusian Armed Forces.

The complex is capable of launching missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometres and is equipped with an inertial guidance system with GPS correction.

In 2022, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko threatened to strike Kyiv with missiles from the "Polonez" complex.

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