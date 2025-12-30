ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10555 visitors online
News Video Oreshnik in Belarus
4 118 77

Oreshnik has taken up combat duty in Belarus, - Russian Defence Ministry. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced that the "Oreshnik" missile system has already been put on combat duty in Belarus.

This was announced by the deputy commander of the strategic missile forces military unit, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The missile system has taken up combat duty on time, the personnel are well-coordinated, the crews are prepared, combat duty is organised and carried out in accordance with the guiding documents," he said.

Read more: Lukashenko says Belarus could allegedly receive "maximum of ten" Oreshniks from Russia

What preceded this?

What is "Oreshnik"?

  • It is a Russian nuclear weapons carrier. Ukrainian intelligence has stated that "Oreshnik" is the name of a Russian research project, and the system itself is actually called "Kedr".
  • The occupiers first used this weapon against Ukraine in the early morning of 21 November 2024, attacking Dnipro.
  • On 31 October, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Russian Oreshnik missile complex was scheduled to be put on combat duty in December.

Read more: Deploying Oreshnik in Belarus is response to Western aggression, Belarus defense ministry says

Author: 

Belarus (958) Russia (13986) ballistic missiles (365)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 