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Oreshnik has taken up combat duty in Belarus, - Russian Defence Ministry. VIDEO
The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced that the "Oreshnik" missile system has already been put on combat duty in Belarus.
This was announced by the deputy commander of the strategic missile forces military unit, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
Details
"The missile system has taken up combat duty on time, the personnel are well-coordinated, the crews are prepared, combat duty is organised and carried out in accordance with the guiding documents," he said.
What preceded this?
- The day before, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Russian ballistic complex "Oreshnik" was allegedly already on the territory of the country and was taking up combat duty.
- According to Lukashenko, Belarus could allegedly receive "a maximum of ten" Oreshnik missile systems from Russia.
What is "Oreshnik"?
- It is a Russian nuclear weapons carrier. Ukrainian intelligence has stated that "Oreshnik" is the name of a Russian research project, and the system itself is actually called "Kedr".
- The occupiers first used this weapon against Ukraine in the early morning of 21 November 2024, attacking Dnipro.
- On 31 October, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Russian Oreshnik missile complex was scheduled to be put on combat duty in December.
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