Romania scrambles F-16 fighter jets over Russian drones heading toward Ukrainian ports

On Friday, January 2, Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets after detecting Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

Romania Journal reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Surveillance system detects UAVs.

Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said its surveillance system detected drones near the Romanian border that had been launched by Russia toward Ukrainian ports.

"At around 11:50 a.m., two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Fetesti were scrambled to monitor the border area with Ukraine in the northern part of Tulcea County," the Romanian defence ministry said.

Read more: Debris from unidentified drone was found in Romania near border with Ukraine

Residents warned of danger.

The ministry said that at 12:00 p.m., residents in northern Tulcea were warned via the RO-Alert system about a "possible falling objects from the air," and the alert was lifted 22 minutes later.

"During the mission, no unauthorized incursions into national airspace were recorded," the ministry said.

Read more: Romania declared air raid alert during Russian drone attack on Odesa region