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News attack on the ZNPP
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Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from one of high-voltage lines, - Ministry of Energy

Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily left without power due to night shelling

During the night, as a result of hostilities, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power to one of its high-voltage lines.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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12 blackouts at the station

During the full-scale war, Russian shelling has repeatedly damaged the ZNPP power lines and caused 12 blackouts at the plant. The last such incident occurred less than a month ago. In addition, Russia is deliberately disabling the energy infrastructure in the occupied territory and testing the connection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its own power system in conditions of hostilities and occupation," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions: there are power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, the media reported that the proposed 28-point "peace plan" included a clause on restarting the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant under the supervision of the IAEA, with electricity production to be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine.
  • According to President Zelensky, the US proposed dividing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant "into three parts". He considers this unfair.
  • The president also stated that territory, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and money for reconstruction remain the most difficult issues in the negotiations.
  • Earlier, the IAEA announced that a temporary ceasefire had been declared near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to repair damaged power lines.
  • On December 30, at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, work was completed on restoring the external power supply line.

Author: 

Ministry of Energy (244) Zaporizhia NPP (541)
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