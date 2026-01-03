Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from one of high-voltage lines, - Ministry of Energy

During the night, as a result of hostilities, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power to one of its high-voltage lines.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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12 blackouts at the station

During the full-scale war, Russian shelling has repeatedly damaged the ZNPP power lines and caused 12 blackouts at the plant. The last such incident occurred less than a month ago. In addition, Russia is deliberately disabling the energy infrastructure in the occupied territory and testing the connection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its own power system in conditions of hostilities and occupation," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions: there are power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions

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