US successfully strikes Venezuela, Maduro detained and taken out of country, - Trump

The United States successfully carried out a large-scale strike on Venezuela.

This was announced by US President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and taken out of the country.

"This operation was conducted with the participation of US law enforcement agencies. Details will be released later. A press conference will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago," Trump said.

See also: US operation in Venezuela: Trump announces strike on large facility

What preceded it?

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."

See also: Maduro declares state of emergency in Venezuela after US attack claims