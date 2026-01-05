Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing for two options – diplomacy or further defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new meetings in Europe next week, which should be another contribution to Ukraine's defence and bring an end to the war closer.

He said this in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Meetings in Europe

"We are already preparing for the next diplomatic week – there will be meetings in Europe, which should become another contribution to Ukraine's defence and bring us closer to ending the war," said the head of state.

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Two possible scenarios

He also noted that Ukraine will prepare for both scenarios.

"Diplomacy, which we are providing, or further active defence if the pressure from our partners on Russia proves insufficient. Ukraine wants peace. But Ukraine will not give up its strength to anyone. I thank everyone who is working for our state and who defending Ukraine as if it were themselves," the president said.

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