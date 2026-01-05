Yurii Mihashko, director of Novyi Channel, died defending Ukraine

Yurii Mihashko, director and set designer for Novyi Channel, was killed in battle for Ukraine in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by Novyi Channel and Starlight Production.

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It is known that Yurii Mihashko worked for about 10 years as a director for Novyi Channel and as a set designer for projects on television channels belonging to the Starlight Production media group.

"This is an extremely painful loss. We offer our sincere condolences to Yurii's family, loved ones, friends and colleagues. Eternal memory and eternal glory to the Hero!" the TV channel said in a statement.

Yurii Mihashko joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the start of the full-scale invasion in March 2022.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Mihashko became the 123rd media worker to die as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

See more: Former director of "Orel and Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died on front line. PHOTO