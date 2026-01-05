Russia is dragging out war, trying to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia is dragging out the war and is trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Work to clear up the aftermath of Russia’s strikes continues

The head of state noted that work to handle the aftermath of Russian strikes is ongoing in Kharkiv and Dnipro, as well as in other cities and communities.

"In Kyiv today, the Russian army damaged yet another hospital, an entirely civilian facility. In Dnipro, among the hits was a civilian facility — a food producer. Ordinary sunflower oil, and for Russia, it turns out, that is also a target. In Kharkiv, Russians struck directly at heat, at energy for people, at ordinary life, ballistic missiles against the energy sector. In Kherson, repair crews and energy workers were working to restore electricity supply after Russian strikes," the president said in the address.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing for two options – diplomacy or further defence

Russia is not taking diplomatic efforts seriously

According to the president, all of this shows that Russia is not genuinely taking seriously the diplomatic efforts that civilized countries are trying to engage it in.

"Russia is dragging out the war and trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible, their strategy remains unchanged. Our strategy, the strategy of protecting life, will be strengthened; we are already doing this," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Basic set of documents within peace plan is ready, - Zelenskyy