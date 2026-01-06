Security guarantees for Ukraine include legal obligations in event of new attack by Russia, - Reuters

In Paris, Ukrainian and European leaders are discussing a draft statement by the "Coalition of the Willing," which will include legally binding commitments to support Kyiv in the event of a new armed attack by Russia.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

According to sources, these commitments may include the use of military capabilities, the provision of intelligence, logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the adoption of additional sanctions against Russia.

Representatives of the United States—Trump's envoys Steve Wigoff and Jared Kushner—have arrived at the Élysée Palace. In addition to them, leaders of European countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are participating in the meeting.

According to officials, many previous military commitments within the "Coalition of the Willing" were rather vague. It is now expected that the new guarantees will help to solidify US commitments and increase the effectiveness of the coalition.

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What preceded it?

The Élysée Palace announced that on January 6, members of the "Coalition of the Willing" will discuss five key points of assistance to Ukraine.

The heads of the General Staffs of the participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to participate in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

"Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries would take place on January 6, 2026, in France.