221 combat engagements on front line in 24 hours: over 40 enemy assaults repelled in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past day, 6 January 2026, 221 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Shellings

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 90 airstrikes, used two missiles and dropped 236 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 6,200 kamikaze drones were used to destroy and 3,288 shellings were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 123 from multiple rocket launchers.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, Yulivka, Zelenе, Verkhnia Tersa in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Havrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,040 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three tanks, two armoured combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 406 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, 122 vehicles and one unit of special equipment belonging to the occupiers.

Situation in the north

Three combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs and carried out 82 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Read more: General Staff: 200 clashes in day as Russia uses aircraft, guided aerial bombs and drones in mass numbers

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka.

Yesterday, there were seven attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault on Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka.

Watch more: Rodynske under control of Defence Forces. Occupiers who infiltrated city being eliminated, - "Azov". VIDEO

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 18 times in the Lyman direction, trying to break through our defences near Myrne, Zarichne, Derylove, Karpivka, Serednie, and towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky, Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of Riznykivka.

Six combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction in the area of the settlements of Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and in the direction of Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hryshyne, and Sukhetske," the report states.

Read more: Enemy attempted to use "Soyuz" gas pipeline to storm Kupiansk: attempt thwarted, at least 40 occupiers eliminated, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO

Situation in the south

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, Solodke, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Oleksiivka and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 48 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one Russian attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Read more: Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast have come under control of Russian army, - DeepState