55% of Ukrainians consider Europe reliable ally, while trust in US is falling, - KIIS poll

The majority of Ukrainians—55%—continue to believe that Europe is providing significant assistance to Ukraine and wants to see an end to the war on fair terms.

This is confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as reported by Censor.NET.

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At the same time, 33% of respondents believe that Europe is tired and pushing for an unfair peace. The share of those who are undecided has grown from 6% in early October 2025 to 12%. According to KIIS, perceptions of Europe's role have remained relatively stable in recent months.

Level of trust in the US and EU

However, attitudes toward the US continue to deteriorate. The share of Ukrainians who believe that the US is tired and is pressuring Ukraine to make concessions to Russia has grown from 52% to 59%, while those who consider the US a reliable ally have decreased from 38% to 28%. Researchers note that the worst indicators of trust in the US were recorded in March 2025.

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In terms of trust, 48% of Ukrainians trust the European Union, 26% do not trust it, and another 25% were unable to decide. For comparison, in December 2024, 46% trusted the EU and 19% did not. At the same time, only 18% of respondents trust the US, while 52% said they do not trust it. In the case of NATO, the level of trust fell from 43% in December 2024 to 30%, while the share of distrust rose to 43%.

74% of respondents view US President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine negatively. Only 14% of respondents view his presidency positively.

Commentary by Grushetsky

CMIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky noted that Ukrainians who do not consider Europe or the US to be reliable allies are more often willing to make painful concessions, including accepting Russia's peace plan. At the same time, he stressed the importance of maintaining faith in the support of partners and the need for clear and binding security guarantees for Ukraine.

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