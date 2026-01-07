Trump sets condition for Venezuela: end cooperation with Russia and China, - ABC

The Trump administration informed Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, that China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba should be expelled, and that the US should be granted exclusive partnership in oil production.

ABC writes about this, citing sources, reports Censor.NET.

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This is a prerequisite for increasing oil production volumes.

According to the publication, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers at a closed-door briefing that, in his opinion, the United States could force Venezuela to take action because its oil tankers are full.

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Rubio also told lawmakers that, according to US estimates, Caracas has only a few weeks before it becomes financially insolvent without selling its oil reserves.

The chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, confirmed that the US plan depends on control over Venezuela's oil. However, he does not believe that this will require the deployment of American troops.

"The government really intends to control oil by taking control of ships and tankers, and none of them are going to Havana. And until they start moving — we hope for an open market — there are no more tankers to fill because they are completely full," he explained.

Read more: US State Department has sent signals to Russia and Iran

The White House did not deny this information.

"The president is talking about exerting maximum influence on the elements that remain in Venezuela and ensuring their cooperation with the United States, stopping illegal migration, stopping drug flows, reviving oil infrastructure, and doing what is right for the Venezuelan people," said a senior administration official.

What preceded it?

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."

Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation in Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.

It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores would face a series of charges and stand trial in New York.

Venezuela sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.

Read more: Maduro is on trial in US, while Russia has called military operation in Venezuela "robbery"