152 US aircraft took part in operation to capture Maduro, - Trump

Significant US military forces were involved in the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in a speech by US President Donald Trump to Republican congressmen.

During a conversation with his fellow party members, the head of the White House revealed some details of the US military's actions in Caracas. According to him, the operation was complex and multi-layered, and was prepared using air, ground, and cyber capabilities.

What Trump said about the US operation in Venezuela

The US president said that 152 American aircraft were involved in the operation, as well as a significant number of ground troops. According to him, the American side suffered no losses, while the other side suffered casualties among the military formations stationed in Venezuela.

Trump also emphasized that US forces carried out a cyberattack prior to the landing of troops. It led to a complete power outage in the Venezuelan capital, which was one of the key elements in preparing for the operation.

"It was a very difficult operation. 152 aircraft were involved. Many of our soldiers were on the ground. And none of them died," Trump said.

He added that soldiers from the other side, including foreign troops supporting Maduro's regime, were killed in the clashes.

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