152 US aircraft took part in operation to capture Maduro, - Trump
Significant US military forces were involved in the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in a speech by US President Donald Trump to Republican congressmen.
During a conversation with his fellow party members, the head of the White House revealed some details of the US military's actions in Caracas. According to him, the operation was complex and multi-layered, and was prepared using air, ground, and cyber capabilities.
What Trump said about the US operation in Venezuela
The US president said that 152 American aircraft were involved in the operation, as well as a significant number of ground troops. According to him, the American side suffered no losses, while the other side suffered casualties among the military formations stationed in Venezuela.
Trump also emphasized that US forces carried out a cyberattack prior to the landing of troops. It led to a complete power outage in the Venezuelan capital, which was one of the key elements in preparing for the operation.
"It was a very difficult operation. 152 aircraft were involved. Many of our soldiers were on the ground. And none of them died," Trump said.
He added that soldiers from the other side, including foreign troops supporting Maduro's regime, were killed in the clashes.
What preceded it?
- On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
- CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation in Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.
- It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores would face a series of charges and stand trial in New York.
- Venezuela sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.
- In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would continue to manage Venezuela until it could ensure a "safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power."
- The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Venezuela has ruled that during Nicolas Maduro's absence, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will perform the duties of head of state.
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