Crew of detained tanker Bella-1, which had Russians on board, will be tried in United States, - White House

The United States plans to prosecute the crew of the Marinera/Bella-1 tanker, which was seized in the North Atlantic while sailing from Venezuela under the Russian flag. Russian citizens were on board.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, according to Censor.NET.

The trial of the crew

She recalled that it was a vessel belonging to Venezuela's "shadow fleet" that was transporting oil subject to sanctions.

"As for the vessel, a court order for its arrest has been issued, which also applies to the crew, and therefore the crew is now subject to prosecution for any relevant violations of federal law. If necessary, they will be transported to the United States for prosecution," the White House spokeswoman explained.

Levitt added that the US is "not afraid" of escalating relations with Russia after the seizure of a tanker flying the Russian flag and that US President Trump "will enforce US federal law no matter what."

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