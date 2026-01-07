"Cemetery that unites Ukraine" refers to different wartime experiences of people in rear and near frontline, Deputy PM Kuleba says
Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba explained that his words, "the cemetery is the only thing that unites the country right now," refer to the difference in how the war is perceived by people in rear and frontline regions.
Kuleba told EP this after the publication, Censor.NET reports.
Kuleba's comment
"The phrase that is being widely discussed was said in a conversation about the difference in experience between people in rear and frontline regions. About how differently the war is felt depending on where you live," the minister explained.
"This is about the importance of remembering that the war affects all Ukrainians. And unfortunately, today there is no community in the country where there isn’t a cemetery with a Ukrainian flag where a serviceman is buried," Kuleba stressed.
He noted that this is a reminder of the price of the struggle and the sacrifice of heroes who died for Ukraine.
"Of course, this is a hard point, but we must understand every day the sacrifice and the price of Ukrainians’ struggle for their country. About the heroes who laid down their lives for their state. That is what this phrase is about," he added.
Background
- Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba said that "the cemetery is the only thing that unites Ukraine right now," and that responsibility for this lies not with the country’s authorities but with the Russians.
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