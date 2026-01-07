Cemetery is only thing that unites our country now, - Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba believes that cemetery is the only thing that currently unites Ukraine. Responsibility for this lies not with the country's authorities, but with the Russians.

He stated this in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Energy sector

Thus, the Deputy Prime Minister was asked who was responsible for preparing for Russian attacks on the energy sector.

"I can tell you that we did not stop our defence work or other exercises. It's just that the technologies that have changed, primarily in Russia, have changed the tactics of their implementation.

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Did we talk about it? Yes, we did. If you think that we didn't talk about it and didn't hold relevant meetings, we did. But the final decision in this case was not mine anyway," he explained.

According to Kuleba, the Minister of Energy is responsible for this.

"He is not here now, but he was before. There is also an institution, an acting minister, deputies. I don't want to shift the blame onto the Minister of Energy, I want to explain how the management system works: you have your own area of responsibility," he added.

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Responsibility

"Look, here's the thing... What am I guilty of as an official? I have different areas of responsibility, different areas of guilt. Well, for example, I may feel guilty as a person for not doing something, but I understand that it was impossible.

That's what I think. Or I understand that it is possible and we didn't do it, but it's not my area of responsibility. And there are direct things for which I am responsible and for which I will then, not today, bear direct responsibility as an official.

And I need to focus as an official and as a person so that I don't end up in prison for life for something I didn't do. I didn't do anything, I swear before the people of Ukraine that I personally did nothing to harm or do anything bad," he emphasised.

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What unites Ukraine?

The Deputy Prime Minister was also asked about the government's contribution to "lulling" society with good news.

"It's always about balance. Let's just figure out what we need to balance. We have a large military component. An extraordinary burden. What unites our country now? As a person responsible for regional policy, I can tell you. The cemetery. That's the only thing that unites our country now.

Is the government to blame? Absolutely. Will the government bear its responsibility? Absolutely. But we must understand that the main responsibility for all this does not lie with the government. In my understanding, it lies with the Russians. They attacked our country, we did not attack ourselves," he explained.

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