The town of Andriivka in the Sumy region is under the complete control of Ukrainian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the OTF "Kursk".

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.

It is noted that the Russians are trying to expand the occupation zone, but Andriivka is under the complete control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We officially and responsibly announce that Andriivka was and remains under the complete control of the OTF "Kursk". Therefore, there can be no question of their occupation," the statement said.

The statement came after analysts from the DeepState project announced the occupation of this settlement.

The military urges people to trust only official information and to practice information hygiene.

What preceded it?

According to the Military portal, in 2024, the Russian army occupied 3,600 km² of Ukrainian territory. In 2025, this figure rose to approximately 4,322 km².

In addition, Ukrainians experienced only four days of 2025 without shelling by Russian "Shahed" drones and missiles.

Watch more: Ukrainian aviation strikes surrounded occupiers in central hospital of Kupiansk. VIDEO