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Ruscists shelled café in Kherson with artillery: three dead, wounded reported (updated)
Russian occupiers attacked a café in Kherson, killing two people and injuring several others.
This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Today, at around 12:20 p.m., the occupiers fired artillery at one of the premises of a café in Kherson.
"According to preliminary data, two people were killed and three others were injured to varying degrees. Measures are currently underway to identify other victims," the statement said.
Later, RMA (Regional Military Administration) head Prokudin said that a 57-year-old man who was wounded died in hospital.
Doctors fought to save the injured man’s life until the very end, but the injuries proved too severe.
What preceded this?
- On 7 January, Russian occupiers attacked settlements in the Kherson region, killing three people. Two people were injured.
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