Drone attacks tanker off Turkey’s coast as it was heading to Russia – media

In the Black Sea near Turkey’s coast, a drone attacked the oil tanker Elbus, which was sailing under the flag of Palau.

Ortadoğu wrote about it, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The attack occurred about 30 miles off the coast of the Abana district in the Kastamonu region.

The strike damaged the upper part of the tanker. After a distress signal was received, emergency services and the coast guard were dispatched.

Preliminary information indicates that none of the crew were injured.

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The damaged vessel is now being towed to the port of Inebolu.

After a technical inspection, an investigation will be conducted to determine the source of the attack and the damage.

Data from the Automatic Identification System (AIS) indicates that after the attack, the tanker резко changed course and headed toward Turkey’s coast.

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Where was the vessel headed?

According to the Militarnyi outlet, the tanker was headed to the Russian port of Novorossiysk, where it was to load oil.

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