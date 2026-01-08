Russia attacks three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes and infrastructure

Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the Kamianske, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, using UAVs, FPV drones, and artillery.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Kamianske district

The aggressor attacked it with UAVs.

Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the enemy targeted Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities. It used FPV drones and artillery.

A five-story building, three private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line were damaged. Infrastructure was also hit.

Read more: Interior Ministry on Dnipropetrovsk region: over 1,500 Points of Invincibility deployed, police use loudspeakers to warn of air raid alerts

Synelnykove district

The Russian army sent UAVs toward the Vasylkivka community.

A fire broke out. Two private houses, an outbuilding, and three passenger cars were damaged.

Read more: Kyiv residents given recommendations due to cold snap and possible Russian strikes. LIST