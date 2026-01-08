Russia attacks three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes and infrastructure
Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the Kamianske, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, using UAVs, FPV drones, and artillery.
Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko said this, Censor.NET reports.
Kamianske district
The aggressor attacked it with UAVs.
Nikopol district
Throughout the day, the enemy targeted Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities. It used FPV drones and artillery.
A five-story building, three private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line were damaged. Infrastructure was also hit.
Synelnykove district
The Russian army sent UAVs toward the Vasylkivka community.
A fire broke out. Two private houses, an outbuilding, and three passenger cars were damaged.
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