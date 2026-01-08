Interior Ministry on Dnipropetrovsk region: over 1,500 Points of Invincibility deployed, police use loudspeakers to warn of air raid alerts

Photo: Telegraf / Ян Доброносов

Dnipropetrovsk region is going through extremely difficult times today. Russia is deliberately terrorizing one of Ukraine’s largest regions, trying to leave people without vital resources — electricity, water, and heat.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: In Dnipro, after Russian strikes, national emergency has been declared, - Filatov. VIDEO

Points of Invincibility

"The State Emergency Service rescuers and the police are working around the clock in an enhanced mode. Personnel from Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions have been deployed. This includes nearly 1,500 police officers, more than 570 rescuers, as well as over 300 pieces of equipment," Klymenko said.

The minister noted that more than 1,500 Points of Invincibility and heating tents have been set up in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing power outages, - Ministry of Energy

"We are helping connect critical infrastructure facilities to backup power sources. In communities where the alert system is temporarily not working, police inform residents about air raid alerts using loudspeakers. Patrol officers ensure traffic control at accident-prone sections of roads," he stressed.

Severe weather in regions

According to the interior minister, severe weather is also raging in Ukraine’s western regions, with difficult road conditions and icy roads.

"Rescuers and police are helping drivers get out of snowdrifts. Nearly a hundred police patrols and State Emergency Service rescuers with high-mobility vehicles have been involved in handling the aftermath of the severe weather," Ihor Klymenko noted.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, difficult weather conditions will last for about another week.

Read more: 800 thousand families remain without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DTEK

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