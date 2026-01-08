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News Attacks on the energy sector
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800 thousand families remain without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DTEK

The situation with electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk region: DTEK provided details

800,000 families in the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently without power after Russian strikes.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Energy workers across the region are working continuously on restoration. We have already managed to restore part of the critical infrastructure. Work is ongoing," they said.

Read also: Another round of hourly power cuts may be added due to severe frosts, - Ukrenergo

What preceded it?

Read: Night attack by Russia leaves Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia without power

Author: 

DTEK (171) energy outages (390) Dnipropetrovsk region (2466)
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