800 thousand families remain without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DTEK

800,000 families in the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently without power after Russian strikes.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"Energy workers across the region are working continuously on restoration. We have already managed to restore part of the critical infrastructure. Work is ongoing," they said.

Read also: Another round of hourly power cuts may be added due to severe frosts, - Ukrenergo

What preceded it?

On the evening of January 7, Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Due to large-scale power outages after the enemy attack, schools in Dnipro decided to extend the holidays for another two days.

The air defense forces shot down 31 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in damage to infrastructure.

In Zaporizhzhia, after the Russian attack, citizens were advised to limit their use of mobile communications.

Later, it became known that in Zaporizhzhia, which had been left without electricity, the water supply is gradually being restored. Boiler rooms are operating in normal mode.

Dnipro Mayor Filatov said that Dnipro is in a national state of emergency after the Russian strikes.

Read: Night attack by Russia leaves Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia without power