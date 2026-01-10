Office of President has named Denys Maslov, member of parliament from Servant of People party, as candidate for post of Minister of Justice

Denys Maslov, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People party, is a candidate for the position of Minister of Justice.

This was announced on Facebook by Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the President's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Maslov is a candidate for the position of Minister of Justice

"Denys Maslov is a candidate for the position of Minister of Justice. If the Verkhovna Rada supports his candidacy, he will head the Ministry. I wish him success in this responsible work. I am confident that under his leadership, the Ministry of Justice will transform from a procedural administrator into a body that truly shapes legal policy in the state and is the chief advocate of the state," Mudra said.

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Mudra remains in her position

At the same time, as Mudra noted, she will continue to work in the Office of the President as deputy head of the OP.

"I am focusing on coordinating issues in the field of justice and law enforcement in Ukraine, as well as on shaping and implementing Ukraine's international policy in terms of ensuring justice and holding the Russian Federation accountable for armed aggression. These are areas where consistency, trust among partners, and results are important, rather than changing the signs on the doors," added the deputy head of the Office of the President.