Northern Europe has dismissed Trump’s claims that Russian and Chinese ships are operating near Greenland, - FT

Diplomats from Northern European countries have rejected US President Donald Trump's claims that Russian and Chinese ships are allegedly operating near Greenland.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing informed diplomats, according to Censor.NET.

Diplomats refute Trump's words

Two senior diplomats from Northern European countries with access to NATO intelligence briefings said that in recent years there had been no signs of Russian or Chinese ships or submarines around Greenland.

"It's simply not true that there are Chinese and Russians there. I've seen the intelligence reports. There are no ships or submarines there," said one senior diplomat.

Read more: "Security for security": US will gain more influence in Greenland for guarantees to Ukraine

A diplomat from another Northern European country added:

"The idea that the waters around Greenland are swarming with Russian and Chinese ships or submarines is simply not true. Yes, they are in the Arctic, but on the Russian side."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also rejected Trump's statement.

"It is not true that there is significant activity by Russia or China around Greenland. There is activity in our region, but very little around Greenland," he said.

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