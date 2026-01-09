"Security for security": US will gain more influence in Greenland for guarantees to Ukraine

The European Union is offering the US an expanded role in Greenland in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine. The format is being discussed by EU countries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico.

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According to sources cited by the online publication, one possible scenario is a "security for security" package deal, whereby Europe would receive stronger assurances from the White House regarding Ukraine in exchange for an expanded role for the US in Greenland.

According to the publication's interlocutors, this may be a "bitter pill to swallow, but it is easier than the alternative – angering Trump, who may respond by imposing sanctions, withdrawing from peace talks, or supporting Putin in negotiations with Ukraine."

Read more: Greenland is open to hosting additional US troops, - Rutte

The US position and Donald Trump's statements

Earlier, US Vice President Jay D. Vance called on European leaders to take Donald Trump's intentions regarding Greenland seriously. He also said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to hold official meetings with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland to discuss the future of the island.

Donald Trump himself emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland for the United States in a recent interview. He did not rule out that the issue of control over the island could even affect the future of NATO.

According to experts, such statements could complicate transatlantic relations and cause a new wave of tension between the US and its European allies.

Incidentally, the Danish Ministry of Defense has stated that Danish troops will "shoot first and ask questions later" if the US invades Greenland.

Read more: Military takeover of Greenland by United States would clearly mean end of transatlantic relations and NATO, - Kubilius