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Greenland is open to hosting additional US troops, - Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Greenland is ready to accept additional US military forces, with negotiations already underway.
This was reported by CNN, writes Censor.NET.
"With regard to Greenland specifically, I know that discussions are fully open to the deployment of additional American troops there. There is no issue with that," Rutte noted.
The Secretary General also clarified that the relevant agreements for the deployment of additional troops already exist.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was ready to accept Greenland into its territory if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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