Greenland is open to hosting additional US troops, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Greenland is ready to accept additional US military forces, with negotiations already underway.

This was reported by CNN, writes Censor.NET.

"With regard to Greenland specifically, I know that discussions are fully open to the deployment of additional American troops there. There is no issue with that," Rutte noted.

The Secretary General also clarified that the relevant agreements for the deployment of additional troops already exist.

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