Military takeover of Greenland by United States would clearly mean end of transatlantic relations and NATO, - Kubilius
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius does not believe that the administration of US President Donald Trump could decide to use force to seize control of Greenland.
This was reported by LRT, according to Censor.NET.
Kubilius emphasized that the US military takeover of Greenland would effectively spell the end of NATO.
"I agree with the Danish prime minister that if this were to happen (although I don't believe it could happen), if the US administration decided to use force to take control of Greenland, it would definitely mean the end of all transatlantic relations and NATO. And the US administration probably understands this well," he said.
The European Commissioner noted that if the US wants to strengthen security in Greenland or in the wider Arctic region, it can do so by expanding its existing military presence. According to him, "there is no need to threaten or intimidate" with talk of seizing Greenland or establishing control over it.
"If the US uses military force against Greenland, what will they do as a NATO member? NATO will have to defend one of its members—Denmark and its territories—from aggression," Kubilius said.
He expressed doubt that the US would take concrete measures against Greenland: "Loud statements, threats, and talk of special decisions are possible."
What preceded it?
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.
- Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.
- Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was ready to accept Greenland into its territory if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password