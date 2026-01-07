Military takeover of Greenland by United States would clearly mean end of transatlantic relations and NATO, - Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius does not believe that the administration of US President Donald Trump could decide to use force to seize control of Greenland.

This was reported by LRT, according to Censor.NET.

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Kubilius emphasized that the US military takeover of Greenland would effectively spell the end of NATO.

"I agree with the Danish prime minister that if this were to happen (although I don't believe it could happen), if the US administration decided to use force to take control of Greenland, it would definitely mean the end of all transatlantic relations and NATO. And the US administration probably understands this well," he said.

The European Commissioner noted that if the US wants to strengthen security in Greenland or in the wider Arctic region, it can do so by expanding its existing military presence. According to him, "there is no need to threaten or intimidate" with talk of seizing Greenland or establishing control over it.

Read more: European leaders issue statement on Greenland: It belongs to its people

"If the US uses military force against Greenland, what will they do as a NATO member? NATO will have to defend one of its members—Denmark and its territories—from aggression," Kubilius said.

He expressed doubt that the US would take concrete measures against Greenland: "Loud statements, threats, and talk of special decisions are possible."

Read more: Trump’s team is working on draft agreement on Greenland, - Economist

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.

US plans for Greenland