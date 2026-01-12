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US has more nuclear weapons than Russia, Trump says
US President Donald Trump said the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country, including Russia.
He made the comment to The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"We have the most nuclear weapons, and when I was president...," Trump said.
A journalist said Russia has more nuclear weapons.
"They’re wrong. We have more than they do. ... We have better military equipment than they do," the US leader replied.
The US president also said that during the US operation in Venezuela, Russian air defenses did not demonstrate their effectiveness.
"If you look at their air defense for Venezuela, I would say it was not quite great," he added.
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