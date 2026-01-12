Iranian authorities’ violence against protesters is "sign of weakness, not strength," - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the Iranian government's violence against protesters "a sign of weakness, not strength" and called for protecting the population instead of threatening it.
This was reported by DW, according to Censor.NET.
Merz appealed to the leadership of Iran to "protect its population instead of threatening it."
"We strongly condemn the violence that the leadership in Tehran is directing against its own people," the chancellor emphasized.
He also praised the courage of the protesters, noting that they are demonstrating for freedom in their country, which is their inalienable right.
Protests in Iran
The reasons for the unrest in Iran are economic problems, sanctions, water shortages, and issues of women's rights and political freedoms.
- Against this backdrop, the local currency, the rial, recently fell to a record low of around 1.4 million to the US dollar. This is what caused discontent among local residents.
- On January 3, Iran's supreme leader publicly stated that "the rioters should be put in their place," which, according to observers, could be a signal for the security forces to act more harshly.
- According to human rights activists, the mass protests in Iran, which have been going on for two weeks now, have led to the deaths of more than 500 people and the detention of more than 10,000.
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