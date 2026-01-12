Iranian authorities’ violence against protesters is "sign of weakness, not strength," - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the Iranian government's violence against protesters "a sign of weakness, not strength" and called for protecting the population instead of threatening it.

This was reported by DW, according to Censor.NET.

Merz appealed to the leadership of Iran to "protect its population instead of threatening it."

"We strongly condemn the violence that the leadership in Tehran is directing against its own people," the chancellor emphasized.

He also praised the courage of the protesters, noting that they are demonstrating for freedom in their country, which is their inalienable right.

Read more: US will help if Iran ’brutally kills peaceful protesters’ - Trump

Protests in Iran

The reasons for the unrest in Iran are economic problems, sanctions, water shortages, and issues of women's rights and political freedoms.