Enemy wants to infiltrate northern part of Pokrovsk and is gathering forces to advance towards Hryshyne, - 7th Airborne Corps

The enemy has intensified its attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, above the railway, with assault groups. However, the Defence Forces are stopping the enemy's efforts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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In particular, as reported, recently the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Assault Company of Airborne Assault Forces repelled an attack by more than 20 Russians and destroyed an assault group.

Read more: Enemy is trying to create foothold for attack on Khotyn, which poses threat to Sumy, - 78th Brigade

Situation in the area

"The enemy is also attempting to take active action in the industrial zone on the north-western outskirts of the city. The enemy's goal is to build up forces for further advancement towards Hryshyne. However, the Defence Forces are taking pre-emptive action, using strike UAVs and artillery to prevent the enemy from concentrating its forces and resources or launching offensive operations," the statement said.

Weather conditions

Currently, the cold weather is complicating combat operations for both sides. Ukrainian units are being provided with the necessary equipment to maintain combat readiness in low temperatures. In particular, warm clothing and individual heating devices are being delivered to soldiers.

Read more: Enemy assault group was destroyed, which tried to covertly break through to positions of SAB in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

"At the same time, logistical support in the combat zone remains difficult. Heavy drones and ground robotic systems are used for supplies," added the 7th Corps.