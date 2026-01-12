Occupiers use esports to incite children in temporarily occupied territories to war, - NRC

The occupation administration of Skadovsk, with the support of the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the Kherson Region," held a "Decade of Sports and Health" event.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the key element was a laser tag tournament among young people at the Center for Esports and Sports Programming Development. The event was publicly presented as a combination of physical activity, technology, and a "healthy lifestyle."

Militarized narratives

According to reliable sources, the organizers deliberately shifted the focus from the sporting event to militarized narratives.

Active Russian military personnel were involved in the event, encouraging children to participate in the so-called "svo." After the competition, the winners were awarded certificates and literature of a militaristic and propaganda nature.

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Militarization of youth in the temporarily occupied territories

The combination of esports with militarized games is part of a centralized policy in the temporarily occupied territories aimed at militarizing young people. Under the guise of "innovative leisure activities," children are involved in simulated combat operations and forced to accept narratives of violence, which demonstrates the criminal nature of the occupation administration's activities," the statement said.

The NRC also emphasizes that this violates international humanitarian law, which prohibits the involvement of minors in military operations and the promotion of violence.