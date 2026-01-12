Russia attacked two civilian ships in Black Sea: one person injured

Russian troops attacked two civilian ships in the Black Sea flying the flags of Panama and San Marino.

This was announced on the evening of January 12 by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

The enemy struck a tanker flying the Panamanian flag

"An enemy UAV struck a tanker flying the Panamanian flag, which was waiting to enter the port to load vegetable oil," Kuleba said.

One crew member was injured in the attack. He is currently receiving the necessary medical attention.

Maritime rescue services are working at the scene, extinguishing the fire on board.

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Attack on a ship flying the flag of San Marino

Russian troops also attacked a ship flying the flag of San Marino, which was leaving the port with a cargo of corn. There were no casualties, and the ship continues on its way.

"This is further proof that Russia is deliberately attacking civilian vessels, international trade, and maritime safety. Despite constant terror from the aggressor, Ukraine continues to operate its ports and fulfill its international obligations," Kuleba emphasized.