Defence industry enterprises cannot reserve employees: NAUDI asks Svyrydenko to respond

A number of defence industry enterprises are unable to reserve employees due to their inability to submit state statistical reports.

This was reported by the National Association of Defence Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Association is asking Prime Minister Svyrydenko to urgently instruct the State Statistics Service to approve and publish a new form of state statistical reporting No. 1P-NPP (annual) for defence industry enterprises.

This element directly affects the ability of defence manufacturers to confirm their status and ensure the reservation of key employees.

NAUDI noted that defence industry enterprises cannot submit state statistical reports using form No. 1P-NPP (annual), as the previous form is no longer accepted, and the new form has not yet been approved and put into effect by the State Statistics Service.

"This form is necessary to confirm that the volume of military goods production is at least 50% of the total production volume, which is a basic condition for obtaining or renewing the status of a critically important enterprise," they explained.

In a number of cases, financial reporting does not allow these indicators to be correctly reflected, in particular when it comes to import contracts, so confirmation is only possible through a statistical report in the form 1P-NPP.

Without it, enterprises are effectively deprived of the opportunity to renew their critical status, which directly blocks the process of reserving employees.

"The situation is exacerbated by the deadlines set by the state: after the documents are submitted to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, their consideration takes at least 10 working days, and the deadline for updating the status for the application of the accelerated reservation procedure is set for 1 February 2026.

The lack of an approved form already poses risks to the personnel stability of defence industry enterprises and the fulfilment of defence contracts," NAUDI said.

The Association also noted that the delay on the part of the State Statistics Service has direct consequences for the ability of the Ukrainian defence industry to operate in wartime conditions.

Read more: NAUDI warns of critical risks for defence industry due to new government mobilization exemption rules





