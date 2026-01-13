Comrades rescue 31st Brigade soldier from collapsed dugout. VIDEO

Dramatic footage has been published online showing the rescue of a serviceman from the 31st Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a collapsed dugout.

As Censor.NET reports, the soldier’s comrades carried out the operation with support from drone operators in the sky and pulled the defender out from under the rubble.

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During the operation, the soldier signalled to the pilots that he was feeling well and had not sustained serious injuries.

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