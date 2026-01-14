Rada appoints "Servant of People" Natalukha as head of State Property Fund

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Servant of the People MP Dmytro Natalukha as the new head of the State Property Fund.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Voting

The decision was backed by 244 lawmakers.

The parliament also voted, with 260 votes, to terminate Natalukha’s parliamentary mandate early.

Prior to this, the acting head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine was Ivanna Smachylo.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said while presenting Natalukha’s candidacy:

"Today, the State Property Fund faces the task not only of carrying out privatization, but also of moving toward responsible management of state assets and increasing the efficiency of their use.

I believe that the professional experience of Dmytro Andriiovych, related to shaping economic policy as head of the relevant parliamentary committee, is necessary and sufficient for holding this position."

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Natalukha heads the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Policy.

He also serves as a deputy member of Ukraine’s Permanent Delegation to PACE and is a co-chair of the interparliamentary relations group with the United Kingdom.

Read more: Renewal of the composition of NCREPU and ARMA is being prepared, there will be new head of State Property Fund - Zelenskyy

Background

On November 16, 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Property Fund.

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