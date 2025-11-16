Renewal of the composition of NCREPU and ARMA is being prepared, there will be new head of State Property Fund - Zelenskyy
Today, November 16, in the morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an online meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko regarding further decisions to clean up and reboot the management of the energy sector and related institutions.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Renewal of the NEURC composition
According to Zelenskyy, he instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to submit to the Verkhovna Rada an urgent bill on updating the composition of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities.
"Secondly, the leadership of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate will be replaced," the head of state noted.
Appointment of the head of the State Property Fund
Third, Zelensky instructed the Prime Minister to submit a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.
ARMA update
"Fourth, in full cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, ensure the renewal of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and promptly complete the competition for the position of ARMA head so that the new head of the Agency can be appointed by the end of this year," Zelenskyy noted.
"Fifth, conduct an audit and prepare for sale the assets and shares in assets that belonged to Russian entities and collaborators who fled to Russia. All such objects must work 100% in the interests of Ukraine to ensure our defense and fill the Ukrainian budget," the president concluded.
Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that a restart of key state-owned energy companies was beginning.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myronyuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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