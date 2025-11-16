Renewal of the composition of NCREPU and ARMA is being prepared, there will be new head of State Property Fund - Zelenskyy

Today, November 16, in the morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an online meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko regarding further decisions to clean up and reboot the management of the energy sector and related institutions.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Renewal of the NEURC composition

According to Zelenskyy, he instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to submit to the Verkhovna Rada an urgent bill on updating the composition of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities.

"Secondly, the leadership of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate will be replaced," the head of state noted.

Read more: Mindichgate will affect level of aid to Ukraine - Atlantic Council expert Karatnytskyi

Appointment of the head of the State Property Fund

Third, Zelensky instructed the Prime Minister to submit a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

ARMA update

"Fourth, in full cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, ensure the renewal of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and promptly complete the competition for the position of ARMA head so that the new head of the Agency can be appointed by the end of this year," Zelenskyy noted.

"Fifth, conduct an audit and prepare for sale the assets and shares in assets that belonged to Russian entities and collaborators who fled to Russia. All such objects must work 100% in the interests of Ukraine to ensure our defense and fill the Ukrainian budget," the president concluded.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that a restart of key state-owned energy companies was beginning.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Mindichgate

Read more: Mindichgate will affect level of aid to Ukraine - Atlantic Council expert Karatnytskyi