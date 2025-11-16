Mindichgate will affect level of aid to Ukraine - Atlantic Council expert Karatnytskyi

Adrian Karatnycky, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former president of Freedom House, believes that the corruption scandal in Ukraine may affect the scale of economic support, but it will not significantly affect the volume of military aid.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Defence and economic support

"I believe that this may affect the level of support. I don't think it will lead to the cessation of aid — the bigger problem may be the flow of aid into the Ukrainian economy, but not military support," the expert said.

There may be more delays and a desire to see control mechanisms, he added.

See more: "Mindichgate": Reboot of key state-owned energy companies is beginning, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

According to Karatnytskyi, there is growing concern in the West because "so many ministries and so many segments of the government have been found to be riddled with high levels of corruption and, to some extent, even ties to Russia and Russian intelligence."

Zelenskyy's decisive measures

In his opinion, the Ukrainian president has the opportunity to prevent some of these problems by taking decisive measures that will show that "he is not obstructing investigations and is using his instruments of influence to cooperate fully with them," and that he is ready for changes in the government and "a completely new combination of forces, which will require consultations with reformers, anti-corruption groups, civil society, the volunteer sector and the democratic patriotic opposition."

Karatnytsky clarified that he meant the need to include technocrats and specialists who were not involved in corruption schemes in the government.

Read more: Mindichgate figure Mindich fled Ukraine in VIP taxi, crossed border at 2:09 a.m. on November 10 - "Schemes"

Mindichgate

Read more on our Telegram channel