Zelenskyy awards 767 more servicemen, 355 posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured another 767 Ukrainian warriors with state awards, 355 of them posthumously.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the relevant decrees of the head of state published on 14 January.

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"The awards were conferred for personal courage shown in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the selfless performance of military duty," the decrees say.

Read more: Zelenskyy awards state honors to 310 Ukrainian defenders, 155 posthumously

Thus, by Decree No. 54/2026, the head of state ordered that 314 servicemen be awarded, 156 of them posthumously. The defenders received:

the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi,

the Order of Princess Olha,

the Order of Danylo Halytskyi

and the Order "For Courage",

as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "Defender of the Motherland".

By Decree No. 55/2026, Zelenskyy ordered that 302 servicemen be awarded, 152 of them posthumously. They received:

the Cross of Combat Merit,

the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi,

the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi,

and the Order "For Courage",

as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "Defender of the Motherland".

In addition, by Decree No. 56/2026, the head of state awarded 151 servicemen, including 47 posthumously, with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and the Order "For Courage", and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".

See more: Zelenskyy presented awards to families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine and honoured military personnel. PHOTOS