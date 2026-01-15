Poland will supply Ukraine with up to nine MiG-29 fighter jets as part of its assistance to Kyiv in defending against a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Polish Deputy Minister of Defence Paweł Zalewski, according to Censor.NET, citing TVP World.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

"We are waiting for the answer of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Discussions are ongoing... these are completely technical discussions." Zalewski said

When asked whether Ukraine had agreed to accept Poland's offer, Zalewski said that Kyiv had agreed. According to him, the initial delivery will consist of "less than ten" aircraft.

In December, Cezary Tomczyk, another deputy defence minister of Poland, said that "six to eight" Soviet-era aircraft could be transferred to Ukraine as part of a possible military technology exchange agreement.

Read more: Polish consulate damaged during Russian attack on Odesa, - Foreign Ministry