Polish consulate damaged during Russian attack on Odesa, - Foreign Ministry

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of January 13, the Polish consulate building was damaged, but no diplomatic staff were injured.

This was announced by Maciej Wewur, spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the attack damaged the building of the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Odesa, but none of the diplomatic staff were injured.

"Great respect to the entire team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland working in Ukraine," wrote Wewur.

See more: Night attacks on Odesa: infrastructure facility damaged, one person wounded. PHOTOS

What preceded it?