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Polish consulate damaged during Russian attack on Odesa, - Foreign Ministry
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of January 13, the Polish consulate building was damaged, but no diplomatic staff were injured.
This was announced by Maciej Wewur, spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, the attack damaged the building of the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Odesa, but none of the diplomatic staff were injured.
"Great respect to the entire team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland working in Ukraine," wrote Wewur.
What preceded it?
- As reported, on the morning of January 13, 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles toward Ukraine.
- The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- According to DTEK, Russia has once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plant: this is the eighth massive strike since October 2025.
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During the night, an enemy attack significantly damaged two DTEK energy facilities in Odesa.
- In addition, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.
- According to the Air Force, Russia launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs: air defense forces destroyed 247 targets.
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