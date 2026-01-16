55% of Ukrainians support referendum on peace agreement with Russia, - KIIS poll

The majority of Ukrainians surveyed—55%—support holding a nationwide referendum on a peace agreement to end the war with Russia, while 32% oppose the idea.

This is confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

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The KIIS notes that Ukrainians do not have a clear position on holding a referendum on the peace agreement. Thus, 55% of respondents support this idea, 32% oppose it, and another 14% were unable to decide.

At the end of December 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could submit a twenty-point peace agreement either for ratification by the Verkhovna Rada or for a nationwide referendum. He also allowed for the possibility of holding elections simultaneously with the referendum.

At the same time, the civil network OPORA draws attention to the significant risks of such a scenario. Current legislation prohibits the holding of referendums during martial law, as it is impossible to ensure the participation of millions of Ukrainians abroad and military personnel in such conditions, as well as to guarantee security, counteract disinformation, and ensure the full functioning of the electoral infrastructure.

Even if hostilities cease, experts estimate that preparing for a referendum will require a long time and complex legislative and organizational changes.

See more: 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in lasting peace under current negotiations, - a poll by KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS