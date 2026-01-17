Unknown drone found on shore of lake in Moldova. PHOTOS

In the Telenesti district of Moldova, an unknown drone approximately 2.5 meters long was discovered on the shore of a lake near the village of Nucare. Special services arrived at the scene.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the local police.

As discovered by a drone

A hunter contacted the police and reported that he had found a drone on the shore of a lake near the village of Nukareni.

It is noted that special services arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. Specialists from the technical explosives unit must conduct a detailed examination of the discovered object.

Read more: Drone strike on bridge in Odesa region: Moldova restricts border traffic with Ukraine

Citizens were also urged not to approach or touch any drones or other suspicious devices they might find, and to report them to law enforcement agencies.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry condemns Russia for drone incident

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moldova condemns such violations and condemns Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, "which threatens the security of our citizens." This statement by the ministry was reported by Realitatea.

Russian drones in Moldova