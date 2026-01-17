Unknown drone found on shore of lake in Moldova. PHOTOS
In the Telenesti district of Moldova, an unknown drone approximately 2.5 meters long was discovered on the shore of a lake near the village of Nucare. Special services arrived at the scene.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the local police.
As discovered by a drone
A hunter contacted the police and reported that he had found a drone on the shore of a lake near the village of Nukareni.
It is noted that special services arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. Specialists from the technical explosives unit must conduct a detailed examination of the discovered object.
Citizens were also urged not to approach or touch any drones or other suspicious devices they might find, and to report them to law enforcement agencies.
Moldova's Foreign Ministry condemns Russia for drone incident
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moldova condemns such violations and condemns Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, "which threatens the security of our citizens." This statement by the ministry was reported by Realitatea.
Russian drones in Moldova
- On the night of November 25, six drones were detected in Moldovan airspace. One of them fell on the roof of a house in the village of Nizhni Kugureshti, Florești district.
- Earlier, on the night of November 19, a drone flew into the country's airspace. In connection with this, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador.
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