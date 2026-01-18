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Air alert in Ukraine due to Russian attack
On the evening of Sunday, January 18, the enemy continues to attack Ukraine using unmanned aerial vehicles.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force. The defense forces are taking measures to counter the air threat.
Movement of enemy drones
At 17:58 - UAV heading for Vilniansk (Zaporizhia).
At 18:06 - launches of KAB to the Donetsk region/eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
At 18:17 - Kharkiv region: UAV over Barvinkove from the south.
Stay in safe places!
- Over the past day, Russian troops carried out more than 100 shellings on 41 settlements in 17 communities in the Sumy region, resulting in casualties.
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