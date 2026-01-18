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News Attack of drones
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Air alert in Ukraine due to Russian attack

Attack by Russian drones on 18 January

On the evening of Sunday, January 18, the enemy continues to attack Ukraine using unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force. The defense forces are taking measures to counter the air threat.

Read more: Magura marine drones, Liut and Bober UAVs: Czech President Pavel familiarises himself with DIU weaponry samples

Movement of enemy drones

At 17:58 - UAV heading for Vilniansk (Zaporizhia).

At 18:06 - launches of KAB to the Donetsk region/eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 18:17 - Kharkiv region: UAV over Barvinkove from the south.

Stay in safe places!

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