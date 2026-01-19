Russia will be unable to launch sea-based Kalibr missile attacks on Ukraine until spring, Pletenchuk says

Stormy weather in the waters of the Black and Azov seas will limit Russia’s ability to carry out missile launches against Ukraine at least until spring.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said this on the national joint telethon broadcast, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Rough seas

"Three- to four-point storms have been ongoing for several days, and sea-based launch platforms are not being used. Not because ships cannot go out, they can, but because in such seas, as a rule, no one risks launching," he said.

The Navy spokesperson noted that the storm season at sea lasts from mid-autumn to mid-spring. During this period, missile launches by the aggressor country are complicated, given the "not the best geographical position" of the ships’ home base in Novorossiysk.

According to Pletenchuk, navigation in Novorossiysk is quite difficult, especially during storms.

"As of now, as you can see, there are no combat units in Crimea," he noted.

Reconnaissance aircraft

The Navy spokesperson added that reconnaissance aircraft are currently operating in the waters, but not at the same scale as in better weather.