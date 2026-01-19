Ukrainian military repels air threat

On the evening of January 19, enemy drone attacks on Ukrainian cities continue.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force. The Ukrainian military is working to eliminate the air threat.

Where are the enemy drones heading?

At 18:01, enemy drones were spotted in Zaporizhzhia, moving towards Balabyne.

At 19:02 - UAV in the north of the Sumy region - heading southwest.

Read more: 126 enemy UAVs out of 145 neutralised, with hits in 12 locations, - Air Force

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on Monday, January 19, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of Russian shelling, seven people were wounded, fires broke out, and houses were damaged.